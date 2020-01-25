Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 143.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,289 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 31,960 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $772,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $973,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,179 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,608 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $60.90.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.39 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen raised shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

