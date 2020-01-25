Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 31.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOH opened at $92.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $74.78 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

