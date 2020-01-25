Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,468 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRC opened at $51.86 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 42.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

