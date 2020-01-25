Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,870 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Neogen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Neogen by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Neogen by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $161,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,533.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $559,359.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,544.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,650 shares of company stock valued at $14,512,052. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NEOG stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.37. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.35%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEOG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

