Nomura Boosts ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target to $70.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its price target lifted by Nomura from $33.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACM Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.25.

ACMR opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $657.60 million, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of -0.43. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ACM Research by 671.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 106.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 222.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 436.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

