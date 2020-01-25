Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.14

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.14 and traded as high as $4.41. Nordic American Tanker shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 182,410 shares traded.

NAT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BTIG Research raised Nordic American Tanker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc bought a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Nordic American Tanker by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 39,762 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

