Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.14

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.14 and traded as high as $4.41. Nordic American Tanker shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 182,410 shares traded.
NAT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BTIG Research raised Nordic American Tanker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc bought a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Nordic American Tanker by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 39,762 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT)
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
