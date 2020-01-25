Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Issues Earnings Results

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $35.81 on Friday. Norwood Financial has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $225.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NWFL shares. ValuEngine cut Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wood & Company boosted their target price on Norwood Financial to $9,702.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

