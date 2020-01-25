Novartis (NVS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Novartis to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 24.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Novartis to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NVS opened at $93.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis has a 12-month low of $74.70 and a 12-month high of $96.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

