NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Announces Earnings Results

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. NVE had a net margin of 57.13% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC opened at $74.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $351.05 million, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.06. NVE has a 52-week low of $60.98 and a 52-week high of $104.30.

Get NVE alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised NVE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.