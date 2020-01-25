Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.93, 1,254,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 871,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obseva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Obseva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Get Obseva alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $194.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Obseva SA will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Obseva by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 137,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 97,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Obseva by 358.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Obseva by 263.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Obseva by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 47,012 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Obseva by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Obseva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obseva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.