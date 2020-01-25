Obyte One Day Volume Reaches $23,156.00 (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Obyte coin can now be bought for about $23.23 or 0.00278318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Obyte has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Obyte has a market cap of $17.12 million and $23,156.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.85 or 0.03110408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00202707 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029486 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 736,929 coins. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

