Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Trading 9.5% Higher

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI)’s stock price traded up 9.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $3.56, 448,222 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,267% from the average session volume of 32,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 6.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Ocean Bio-Chem alerts:

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 141,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 1.51% of Ocean Bio-Chem as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, and waxes; enzyme fuel treatments; private label products; motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, poles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.