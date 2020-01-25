Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.26. 2,459,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.36. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $52.88 and a one year high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 5,750 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $375,992.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,830. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 379.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after acquiring an additional 465,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,332,000 after acquiring an additional 267,876 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,027.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 258,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after acquiring an additional 235,365 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,909,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 179,778 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

