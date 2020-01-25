Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.38.
Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.26. 2,459,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.36. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $52.88 and a one year high of $103.03.
In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 5,750 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $375,992.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,830. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 379.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after acquiring an additional 465,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,332,000 after acquiring an additional 267,876 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,027.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 258,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after acquiring an additional 235,365 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,909,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 179,778 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.