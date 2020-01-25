Omni (OMNI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $41.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Omni has a market cap of $647,955.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00013867 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptohub, Bittrex and C-CEX. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,811 coins and its circulating supply is 562,495 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptohub and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

