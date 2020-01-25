Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Dougherty & Co upped their price target on Omnicell from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Sidoti set a $82.00 price target on Omnicell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of OMCL stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.05. 155,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,366. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $92.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 66.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $212,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 9,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $730,332.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,653.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,177 shares of company stock worth $4,651,960 in the last 90 days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Omnicell by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in Omnicell by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Omnicell by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.