OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OMVKY. Deutsche Bank lowered OMV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OMV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:OMVKY traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963. OMV has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.97.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Romania and Black Sea, Austria, North Sea, Australasia, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa.

