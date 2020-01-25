OneSavings Bank’s (OSB) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.71) price objective (up from GBX 480 ($6.31)) on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 485 ($6.38).

Get OneSavings Bank alerts:

LON:OSB opened at GBX 420.40 ($5.53) on Tuesday. OneSavings Bank has a 12 month low of GBX 312.80 ($4.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 461 ($6.06). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 422.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 374.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.93.

In other OneSavings Bank news, insider Andy Golding sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.76), for a total transaction of £1,095,000 ($1,440,410.42).

OneSavings Bank Company Profile

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for OneSavings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSavings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.