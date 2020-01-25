Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Stock Price Down 13.9%

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)’s share price was down 13.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.33, approximately 1,066,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 418,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.21.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 29,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $111,979.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 645,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,570.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott A. Green sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 526,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,756.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,831 shares of company stock worth $1,338,296 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,090,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 182,716 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,633,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 437,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,168,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 770,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 781.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 138,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

