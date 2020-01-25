Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OFIX. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Orthofix Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthofix Medical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.50.

OFIX stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.20. 108,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,250. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $48.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.43.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orthofix Medical news, Director Ronald A. Matricaria purchased 20,000 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $845,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 133,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,655,726. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 21.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 63.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

