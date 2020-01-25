Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares Buys 50,000 Shares

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,774,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,614,800.18.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Robert Wares purchased 25,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,005.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Robert Wares purchased 4,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,880.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Robert Wares purchased 36,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,200.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Robert Wares purchased 23,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Robert Wares acquired 26,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$11,660.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Robert Wares acquired 5,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$2,150.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$22,000.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$41,000.00.

Shares of Osisko Metals stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,723. Osisko Metals Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $86.26 million and a PE ratio of -15.76.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

