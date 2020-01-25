PAL Network Hits Market Capitalization of $194,596.00 (PAL)

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. PAL Network has a total market capitalization of $194,596.00 and $92.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAL Network has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAL Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Bilaxy, IDEX and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.04 or 0.03114701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAL Network Profile

PAL Network launched on January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET . The official website for PAL Network is www.pal.network . PAL Network’s official message board is medium.com/@policypalnet

PAL Network Token Trading

PAL Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kyber Network, Bilaxy, DEx.top, DOBI trade, CPDAX, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAL Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAL Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

