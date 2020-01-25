Paragon (PRG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.00

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Paragon token can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin and Tidex. Over the last week, Paragon has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Paragon has a total market capitalization of $393,548.00 and $10.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.91 or 0.03108857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00202010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029374 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00123922 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paragon Token Profile

Paragon launched on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,199 tokens. The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com . Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

