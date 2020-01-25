Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.14

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.14 and traded as low as $13.08. Pason Systems shares last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 165,857 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSI shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$72.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.33%.

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Marcel Kessler purchased 2,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.61 per share, with a total value of C$35,104.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$793,144.42. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.10 per share, with a total value of C$65,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$347,150.

About Pason Systems (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

