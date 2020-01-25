Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.83

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and traded as high as $14.00. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 14,676 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of -0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 26,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

