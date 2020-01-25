Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, DOBI trade and Gate.io. Paxos Standard Token has a total market cap of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.24 or 0.03094254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00200549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token’s launch date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.