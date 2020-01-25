Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Marshalls (LON:MSLH)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Marshalls has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 564.17 ($7.42).

Get Marshalls alerts:

Shares of MSLH opened at GBX 797.50 ($10.49) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 825.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 720.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 28.48. Marshalls has a 52-week low of GBX 487 ($6.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 876 ($11.52).

In other news, insider Tim Pile sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 828 ($10.89), for a total transaction of £13,248 ($17,426.99). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 58 shares of company stock worth $45,056.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.