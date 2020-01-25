Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC cut Antofagasta to a reduce rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 835 ($10.98) in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 890 ($11.71) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital upgraded Antofagasta to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 780 ($10.26) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 903.57 ($11.89).

LON ANTO opened at GBX 875.60 ($11.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 931.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 891.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.25. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 768.80 ($10.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

