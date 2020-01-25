Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for John Laing Group (LON:JLG)

John Laing Group (LON:JLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 440 ($5.79) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JLG. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of John Laing Group from GBX 389 ($5.12) to GBX 369 ($4.85) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of John Laing Group from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.79) price objective on shares of John Laing Group in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 422.80 ($5.56).

JLG opened at GBX 373.40 ($4.91) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 380.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 373.45. John Laing Group has a 52 week low of GBX 320.27 ($4.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 403.40 ($5.31). The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

