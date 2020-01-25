Peel Mining (ASX:PEX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Peel Mining Ltd (ASX:PEX) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.24. Peel Mining shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 111,435 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 million and a PE ratio of -17.14.

About Peel Mining (ASX:PEX)

Peel Mining Limited explores for and develops precious, base, and specialty metal resources in New South Wales and Western Australia, Australia. It explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and tungsten deposits. The company's principal projects include the Mallee Bull copper project comprising an area of 80 square kilometers located in the central New South Wales; the Cobar Superbasin project that comprise 23 exploration licenses and applications covering an area of approximately 2,800 square kilometers located in the Cobar Basin of New South Wales; and the Wagga Tank project, which include four tenements located in the Cobar Basin of New South Wales.

