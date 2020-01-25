Peerplays Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $903,114.00 and $192,682.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

