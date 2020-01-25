Peony (PNY) Hits Market Capitalization of $64,488.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. In the last week, Peony has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. Peony has a market cap of $64,488.00 and $2,514.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,051,067 coins and its circulating supply is 1,931,239 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

