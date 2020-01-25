People (CVE:PEO) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

People (CVE:PEO) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on People from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial set a C$11.00 price objective on People and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of People stock opened at C$10.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.85 million and a PE ratio of -247.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.21. People has a 12 month low of C$7.21 and a 12 month high of C$11.00.

People (CVE:PEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$43.19 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that People will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About People

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

