PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) Issues Earnings Results

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter.
Shares of PEOPLES BK COMM/SH stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73. PEOPLES BK COMM/SH has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $16.95.
PEOPLES BK COMM/SH Company Profile
