Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $108,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,387 in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.