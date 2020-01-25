Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $12.05, approximately 539,703 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 588,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

PSNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Personalis from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Get Personalis alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Personalis will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Personalis in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Personalis by 3,269.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Personalis in the second quarter worth $109,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Personalis in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis in the second quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.