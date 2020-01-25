Pesetacoin (PTC) Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Pesetacoin has a market capitalization of $180,769.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pesetacoin has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pesetacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00639937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010984 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007971 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00032014 BTC.

Pesetacoin Profile

PTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 140,329,909 coins. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pesetacoin’s official website is pesetacoin.info

Buying and Selling Pesetacoin

Pesetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pesetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pesetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

