PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Will Santana Sells 17,500 Shares

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $528,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $30.72 on Friday. PetIQ Inc has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $868.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $186.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Research analysts predict that PetIQ Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PetIQ by 461.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in PetIQ by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PetIQ by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PetIQ has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

