PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Will Santana Sells 17,500 Shares

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $528,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $30.72 on Friday. PetIQ Inc has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $868.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $186.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Research analysts predict that PetIQ Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PetIQ has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.
PetIQ Company Profile
PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.
