PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Given New $15.00 Price Target at UBS Group

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PCG. ValuEngine downgraded PG&E from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised PG&E from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra raised PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Shares of PCG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 16,348,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,509,961. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -0.68, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 18.81% and a negative net margin of 66.15%. Equities analysts expect that PG&E will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Attestor Capital LLP raised its stake in PG&E by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Attestor Capital LLP now owns 11,018,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in PG&E by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,042,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,409,000 after acquiring an additional 324,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PG&E by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,113,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,137,000 after acquiring an additional 130,277 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP raised its stake in PG&E by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,779,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

