Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after buying an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,763,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,455,000 after buying an additional 1,232,153 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,505,000 after buying an additional 808,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,920,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,750,000 after buying an additional 723,701 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.15. 3,864,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,169,564. The company has a market capitalization of $135.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.73. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $92.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

