Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,339,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,030,000 after purchasing an additional 25,056 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $86.15 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.73. The company has a market capitalization of $135.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

