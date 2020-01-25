Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.28. Physicians Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.01 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.41.

Shares of DOC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.57. 1,341,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,918. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.19%.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Lucey purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $52,084.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,253 shares of company stock valued at $187,926 and sold 15,000 shares valued at $280,500. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

