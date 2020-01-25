Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.40.

PNFP traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $60.64. The company had a trading volume of 343,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,720. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.80. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.92%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 10,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $612,625.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,106 shares in the company, valued at $13,046,178.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $32,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,480.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,944. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

