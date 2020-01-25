PIVX Market Capitalization Achieves $15.35 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. PIVX has a market capitalization of $15.35 million and $251,977.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Trade By Trade, Coinroom and LiteBit.eu.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Crex24, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Coinroom, BiteBTC, Bittrex, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Bisq, Graviex, Livecoin, Coinbe and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

