PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded down 51.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $6,599.00 and $40.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx . The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

