PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. decreased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $19,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at $56,397,159. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,448,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNC. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.35.

PNC traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.38. 3,141,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,904. The stock has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $118.70 and a 12 month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

