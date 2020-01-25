Polis (POLIS) Achieves Market Cap of $8.46 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Polis has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00010826 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Polis has a market cap of $8.46 million and approximately $21,808.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,388,455 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

