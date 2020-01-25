Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Potbelly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Potbelly from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

PBPB opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.77 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. Potbelly’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Potbelly will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Head bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $45,700.00. Also, Director David W. Head bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Potbelly by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Potbelly by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Potbelly by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,872 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Potbelly by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,249,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 106,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Potbelly during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

