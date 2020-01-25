Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Shares Down 6.1%

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) shares traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.03, 920,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 292% from the average session volume of 235,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Potbelly from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Potbelly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $96.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.77 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. Potbelly’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Potbelly Corp will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Potbelly news, Director David W. Head purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. Also, Director David W. Head purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $45,700.00. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Potbelly by 469.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Potbelly by 178.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,872 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Potbelly by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

