Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.44

Premier Foods Plc (LON:PFD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.44 and traded as high as $38.50. Premier Foods shares last traded at $38.15, with a volume of 980,436 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Premier Foods from GBX 43 ($0.57) to GBX 52 ($0.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.66) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Friday, January 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.01 million and a P/E ratio of -15.26.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

