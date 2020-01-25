Presima Inc. Boosts Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Presima Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for 0.3% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $47,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,495.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk bought 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $418,875 and have sold 45,801 shares worth $1,983,065. 6.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.19. 862,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,110. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $46.96.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $287.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.05%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

